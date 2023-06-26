The West Nile virus has been found in mosquitoes in Taft, the West Side Mosquito and Vector Control District reported Monday morning.
The district said it has received confirmation that mosquitoes trapped in the area of Church Street tested positive for the WNV.
The virus can have a variety of effects and is rarely fatal
“Many people infected with WNV will show no symptoms, while others may develop headaches, body aches, and fever. Some cases may require hospitalization,” the West Side Mosquito and Vector Control District said in a news release. “In rare cases death may occur. People should contact their health care provider if they have symptoms or questions. “
The district offered these tips to keep the mosquito population in check:
1. Inspect your yard weekly and remove standing water sources. Ensure that pools and spas are clean and chlorinated. Drain and refill pet water containers on a weekly basis. Allow runoff from lawns or sprinklers to dry out between waterings. Screen lawn drain openings. Drain water sitting underneath potted plants. Repair water leaks to prevent water from standing.
2. Request mosquito fish for ponds or water features.
3. Make sure doors and windows are properly screened and in good shape to prevent mosquitoes from entering your home.
4. Avoid outdoor activities at dusk and dawn to reduce the possibility of mosquito bites.
5. Wear long sleeve shirts or pants to reduce exposure to mosquito bites.
6. Wear insect repellent that is EPA registered. Always follow all label instructions when using repellent.
The abundance of rain and water this season has significantly increased mosquito activity as mosquitoes have more habitat to breed in. District technicians are working diligently to locate and treat sources that may breed mosquitoes. For more information, visit westsidemosquitovcd.com or call 661-763-3510.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.