Moisture from a decaying tropical system will cover Southern California by Sunday afternoon and could bring enough rain to cause flooding in part of Kern County.
More than a half-inch of rain could fall in the Southern San Joaquin Valley, but much heavier rains could cause flooding in other areas, including the southern Sierra Nevada and the Kern County desert where two inches of rain could fall before Tuesday.
The rain will come from what is now tropical storm Hilary. That storm, currently off the west coast of Mexico, is expected to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane Thursday night or Friday.
By weekend, it will track north and weaken, but spread moisture north over Southern California, the National Weather Service said, bringing a sight chance of rain to the Taft area as early as Sunday.
Rain chances will increase overnight Sunday into Monday with a quarter inch or more possible on Sunday night and more than a half-inch possible on Monday. The heaviest rain will be in the eastern parts of Kern County where Ridgecrest could see up to two inches of rain and the possibility of flooding.
It will be breezy starting Saturday night with a southeast wind of 10 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 miles per hour.
The clouds and rain will cool the weather down significantly with highs in the 80s Sunday and Monday.
