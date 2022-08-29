Blaine Neudorf came off the bench to score two touchdowns and Caleb Kozloski rushed for 120 yards as Taft Union High School beat Foothill High School 48-18 Friday night.
The Wildcats (2-0 on the season) scored on their first seven possessions against the Trojans.
"That's the most I've ever seen as a coach," Wildcat Coach Brian Durkan said after the game.
It was a much improved performance, especially for the offense, over the opening win over Kern Valley.
The Wildcats only had three penalties and no turnovers Friday.
"We really cleaned up our mistakes,"Durkan said.
The only down side was an ankle injury to starting quarterback Jayce Moore, who left the game in the second quarter and watched the second half on crutches.
But Neudorf stepped in and led the Wildcats on three touchdown drives, scoring two of them himself.
"We feel real good with Blaine out there," said Durkan.
Neudorf ran four time for 76 yards and two TDs and completed one pass for 21 yards.
The scoring started with a flurry in the first period with three touchdowns in a 30-second span.
Taft took the opening kickoff at their own 25 and marched right down the field.
Kozloski had a big catch and run for 20 yards on a third and fifteen and the Wildcats moved the ball on the ground into Foothill territory. Moore scored on a 22 yard run up the middle, bowling over a Foothill defender at the goal line.
Foothill had an answer, through. The Trojan's Derrion Rodriguez took the kick, headed for the sideline and outran the coverage for a touchdown.
A missed PAT left Taft up 7-6.
Taft came right back.
Starting from their own 38 after the kick, Kozloski took a handoff and raced 62 yards for the score and Taft was up 14-6.
After Foothill punted, the Wildcats drove 86 yards and Cyris Gaylord scored on a four-yard run and Taft went up 21-6.
But Foothill answered right back.
Rodriguez scored again on a long kickoff return and cut the score 21-12.
Taft had the ball back when Moore injured an ankle and left the field.
But Neudorf stepped in and scored on a 26-yard run to cap a 67-yard drive to expend their lead to 27-12 with 6:24 before halftime.
Foothill's offense finally got untracked and they drove down the field and scored on a Rodriguez run with just 13 second left to cut the scored to 27-18. It didn't stay that way for long.
Richard Jennings took the kickoff and returned it 76 yards and Taft had a 34-18 lead at half.
After holding Foothill one fourth down at the Trojan 39, Taft scored quickly.
Kozloski had an 11 yard run to set up an 18-yard touchdown run by Neudorf.
Gaylord closed the scoring out a few minutes later with a 14-yard run.
The Wildcats finished the game with 404 yards total offense, including 348 yards rushing and held Foothill to just 82 yards total offense.
The Wildcats have a tougher game this week when they travel to Tehachapi for a Thursday night game.
"We're going to find out who we are next week," Durkan said after the game. "They'e going to be tough."
Tehachapi is 2-0 after a 52-0 win over Burroughs of Ridgecrest and a 42-13 win over Highland.
