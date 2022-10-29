Taft Union has been seeded second in the Div. IV CIF Central Section playoffs.
The Wildcats will host 15 seed South High on Friday in the opening round and ill be the home team through the brackets until the championship game if they advance.
The winner of the Taft-South game will play the winner of the Coalinga-Exeter game in the second round. Second round games will be played on Thursday, Nov. 10 due to the Veterans Day holiday
The Wildcats finished the regular season with a 7-2 record after beating Delano High 21-0 Friday.
They finished in a tie for second place in the South Sequoia League with Cesar Chavez with 4-1 records.
Kennedy won the SSL with a 5-0 record.
Taft is one of three SSL teams in the Div. IV bracket. Wasco is seeded fifth and Shafter is eighth.
Kennedy and Chavez are both in Div. III. Kennedy is the fourth seed and Chavez is the eighth seed.
