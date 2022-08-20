After a shaky offensive start, Taft Union High School's offense got untracked in the second half and the Wildcats opened the 2022 season with a 29-0 win over Kern Valley Friday night.
The Wildcats turned the ball over three times in the first half, including twice deep in Kern Valley territory as the offense tried to get untracked.
"It was sloppy at the start - real sloppy," Wildcat Coach Brian Durkan said. That being said, in the second half we played pretty good."
Defensively, the Wildcats played a strong game.
Led by linebacker Caleb Kozloski, Taft held Kern Valley to just 28 total yards and stopped the Broncs for minus-19 yards rushing.
"I think Kozloski really set the tone for us," Durkan said.
He had four tackles for a loss in the game.
After a scoreless first period, Taft finally got into the endzone in the second period and ironically it was on another fumble.
Kozloski was hit and lost the ball inside the five, but Cyris Gaylord scooped it p and carried a Kern Valley defender into the endzone for the score.
Taft got a bit of breathing room just before halftime when Kozloski got loss on the Taft sideline, shook a couple of tacklers and ran 52 yards with 34.7 seconds to play and Taft took a 14-0 lead into the locker room.
Senior quarterback Jayce Moore scored both Taft TDs in the second half on short runs.
Returner Richard Rodriguez set one up with a long punt return.
He had two returns for 57 yards.
Taft finished the game with 233 total yards and almost all of that came on the ground (226 yards). Moore completed one pass for seven yards.
Taft had a balanced running attack with Gaylord running 15 times for 67 yards and one score, Moore had 13 carries for 62 yards and scored twice and Kozloski had 58 yards in only 3 carries.
Taft will be at home next week against Foothill at 7:30 p.m.
The Trojans dropped their opener to Boron 8-0 Friday.
