The Valley Air District is issuing an air quality alert due to smoke impacts from wildfires in northern California, and the Redwood Fire in Tulare County for San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, and the Valley portion of Kern Counties.
This air quality alert is in effect until the fires are extinguished. Exposure to particle pollution can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, cause asthma attacks and acute bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.
Residents are advised to use caution as conditions warrant. People with heart or lung diseases should follow their doctor`s advice for dealing with episodes of unhealthy air quality.
Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure, strenuous activities or heavy exertion, as conditions dictate.
For additional information, call your local San Joaquin Valley Air
District office. Modesto 209-557-6400, Fresno 559-230-6000, Bakersfield
661-392-5500.
Residents can also follow air quality conditions by downloading the free Valley Air app, available in the Apple store or Google Play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.