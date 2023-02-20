Taft and the western San Joaquin valley and foothills are under a wind advisory starting at 1 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 7 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service is says sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour can be expected in Taft overnight Tuesday with gusts up to 45 miles per hour.
The NWS cautioned that the gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
The strong winds will usher in colder air, rain and even a slight chance of snow in the Taft area.
Lows in Taft will be in the low 30s overnight. Much colder air is expected at the higher elevations.
The snow level is expected to fall to 1,500 feet in elevation to as low as 1,000 feet.
Cuyama is expecting a wind chill of 26 degrees overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning and Mt. Pinos is expecting a wind chill of minus-6.
Two inches of snow could fall in the Cuyama Valley, the NWS said, and up to 11 inches could fall at Mt. Pinos by the end of the week.
