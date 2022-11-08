Taft and the western edge of the San Joaquin valley are under a wind advisory until 6 pm. Tuesday.
Gusty winds are expected to kick up along with some potentially heavy rain through the day as a major storm moves through the region.
The National Weather Service in Hanford issued the wind advisory early Tuesday and said southwest winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour with gusts as high as 50 per hour are possible.
The wind will be enough to blow around unsecured objects and possibly take down tree limbs.
The winds come as rain is expected to fall starting late this morning and continuing into the early evening hours.
The NWS said a quarter to a half inch of rain could fall in the Taft area.
After the showers end tonight, dry but very cool weather is expected. Daytime highs will be in the 50s with overnight lows in the 40 for several days.
