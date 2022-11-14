(This story has been updated with new information from Taft Police)
A Taft woman is being held without bail in Kern County Jail after a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street turned into a high speed pursuit that ended in Santa Barbara County Sunday afternoon.
Kern County Sheriff's records show Edwina Fowler, 45, is being held on numerous charges including brandishing a firearm to avoid arrest and reckless evading arrest.
The incident started late Sunday morning with a traffic stop on Sixth Street just South of Finley Drive just before 11:30 a.m.
According to Taft Police, an officer recognized Fowler, who is wanted for stabbing a man.
The officer made a traffic stop but Fowler, who was armed with a shotgun in the car, refused to comply.
That led to the three hour standoff, with officers attempting to contact the suspect by phone and there were some verbal exchanges between the suspect and officers.
Sixth Street was blocked during the standoff.
At about 2:30 p.m., after three hours, police said, Fowler suddenly started her car and fled at high speeds, turning east on Finley Driver, then south on Fourth to Kern Street then onto Highway 33 south to Maricopa.
Taft Police, Kern County Sheriffs deputies all assisted, the pursuit continued through Maricopa, then up Grocer Grade into the eastern Cuyama Valley.
Fowler's car was disabled by a spike strip deployed by the CHP on Highway 166 near Stubblefield Road. Taft Police responded to that location and were able to talk her into surrendering, Taft Police spokesman Robert Gomes said,
She was later booked into the Sheriff's central receiving facility in Bakersfield.
In addition to the weapons and evading arrest charge, she also faces several counts of unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a weapon by a felon, plus the assault with a deadly weapon and illegal discharge of a weapon in a related case.
No court date has yet been set.
Fowler was arrested by Taft Police two years ago after another armed standoff that ended in the side yard of a house on Van Buren Street when she surrendered to officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.