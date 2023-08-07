A woman arrested by Taft Police and later booked into the Kern County Jail is on the loose after she apparently walked out of Kern Medical in Bakersfield.
Delee Burns, 54, was arrested by Taft Police on Aug. 1 on a felony warrant and a misdemeanor drug possession charge on Aug. 1.
At some point, after she was transferred to the Sheriff’s custody, she was taken to Kern Medical Center and placed under a security hold.
Saturday morning at 6:35 a.m. police were notified that she had left the hospital, where she was being held as a non-violent offender.
Burns is described as a female with red hair and hazel eyes standing 5-5 and weighing 152 lbs. Anyone with information on her whereabout is asked to call the Taft Police Department at 661-763-3107.
