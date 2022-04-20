A Merced County woman travelling with her three children was arrested and charged with trasnporting a large amount of illegal drugs and controlled substances near Lost Hills on April 15.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said detectives seized more than 30 pounds of suspected methamphetamine and thousands of pills containing fentanyl.
Deputies, conducted a traffic stop on on a SUV traveling north bound on Interstate 5 near Highway 46, for a violation of the California Vehicle Code. During the traffic stop, a K-9 deputy assisted in the investigation and the K-9 partner alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, the KCSO reported.
A further search of the vehicle was conducted, the KCSO said in a news release, and a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was located concealed in packaging in the rear passenger compartment of the vehicle.
Narcotics detectives were called out to assist in the investigation.
Members of a special drug task force responded and assumed the investigation. Further search of the vehicle and suspected narcotics packaging revealed the presence of approximately 33 pounds of methamphetamine, and approximately 30,000 counterfeit (M-30) laced fentanyl pills, according to the KCSO.
The suspect, identified as Maria Razon-Gonzalez, 37, from Gustine, was arrested for numerous narcotics and child endangerment related charges as she was traveling with her three juvenile children. The children were taken into protective custody of the Child Protective Services.
Razon-Gonzalez was booked into the Kern County Jail for possession and transportation of a controlled substance for the purpose of sales, and for child endangerment.
