One woman was injured when an SUV and semi truck pulling two trailers loaded with hay collided at Airport Road and Gas Company Road Friday.
The injured woman was a passenger in the SUV and was transported by ambulance with minor to moderate injuries. Two other people in that vehicle and the truck driver escaped injury.
The crash was reported at 12:41 p.m. and the intersection will be blocked for some time.
The impact caused the load on the truck to shift and the hay will have to be off-loaded before the road can be cleared.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating.
