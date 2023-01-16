A Taft woman involved in an armed standoff with police that turned into a high-speed chase into Santa Barbara County was sentenced to six years in state prison Friday.
Edwina Fowler, 46, had accepted a plea deal to plead no contest to brandishing a deadly weapon to avoid arrest in connection with the Nov. 13 incident.
Several other counts, including felony evading arrest and weapons charges, were dismissed.
Police had been searching for Fowler in connection with a domestic violence charge when they spotted her driving on Sixth Street and made a traffic stop just south of Finley Drive.
Officers said Fowler was armed with a shotgun and refused to comply with orders. After several hours, she started her car and sped away, heading south out of the city on Highway 33, through Maricopa and across the county line.
Her car became disabled after running over a spoke strip deployed by the California Highway Patrol and she eventually surrendered.
Fowler was ordered to begin serving her sentence at the Central California Women's Facility. She was given credit for 124 days time served.
