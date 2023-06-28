A Southern California teenager was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning in the Lost Hills area.
The California Highway Patrol is still looking for the suspect vehicle, described as dark-colored 2015 to 2019 GMC Sierra 2500 with major front end damage
Officers said 18-year-old Arella Alonso of Hemet was eastbound on Highway 46 east of Holloway Road at about 60 miles per hour when the suspect vehicle, also eastbound and driving at “a high rate of speed” struck Alonso’s Nissan Versa and fled the scene.
Alonso was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries, the CHP said.
The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information that would lead to the identity of the suspect or suspect vehicle is asked to call officer T. Sanders at the Buttonwillow CHP office (661-764-5580).
