The Taft woman who was involved in an armed standoff with Taft Police that turned into a high-speed pursuit will be sentenced on Jan. 13 after pleading no contest to one felony count.
Edwina Fowler, 47, pleaded no contest to brandishing a weapon to avoid arrest at a preliminary hearing in December. Several other counts, including felony evading police and several weapons charges, were dismissed, according to Kern County Superior Court records.
She also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a separate case and a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon was dropped.
Fowler was arrested on Nov. 13 at the end of a high-speed chase from Taft to a point just inside Santa Barbara County on Highway 166 when her car was disabled by a spike strip.
She fled the scene of a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street near Finley drive.
Taft Police had made a traffic stop on Fowler, but she was armed with a shotgun. Police tried to talk her into surrendering but she refused.
After three hours, she sped away, starting the pursuit.
She is being held without bail.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.