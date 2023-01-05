standoff

Police and suspect at scene of armed standoff in November.

The Taft woman who was involved in an armed standoff with Taft Police that turned into a high-speed pursuit will be sentenced on Jan. 13 after pleading no contest to one felony count.

Edwina Fowler, 47, pleaded no contest to brandishing a weapon to avoid arrest at a preliminary hearing in December. Several other counts, including felony evading police and several weapons charges, were dismissed, according to Kern County Superior Court records.

She also pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of inflicting injury on a spouse or cohabitant in a separate case and a felony count of assault with a deadly weapon was dropped.

Fowler was arrested on Nov. 13 at the end of a high-speed chase from Taft to a point just inside Santa Barbara County on Highway 166 when her car was disabled by a spike strip.

She fled the scene of a three-hour armed standoff on Sixth Street near Finley drive.

Taft Police had made a traffic stop on Fowler, but she was armed with a shotgun. Police tried to talk her into surrendering but she refused.

After three hours, she sped away, starting the pursuit.

She is being held without bail.