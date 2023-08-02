Taft Police are looking for a woman who stole merchandise from a downtown business last night then took a cell phone from an employee who was recording her on video as she fled the business.
Officers were called to the 23 Clothing Store at 220 Center just after 7 p.m. for what was originally a theft investigation.
Officers were told a woman entered the store, picked out some items, then left the store without paying.
An employee followed the woman and recorded her on the phone when the suspect turned around, forcibly took the phone from the employee and fled with it and the merchandise, police said.
The suspect is described as a white female with red hair. The investigation is continuing and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at 661-763-3101.
