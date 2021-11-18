CHP

A wrong-way driver was killed in a head-on collision that left another driver with major injuries near Lost Hills on Wednesday, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The CHP said the wrong way driver, a 62-year-old Bakersfield man whose name has not been released, was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of I-5 north of Highway 46 just after 3 p.m.

CHP units were already en route to the area to try to stop the wrong-way driver when they received the report of the crash.

Officers said the man's Hyundai collided with a southbound vehicle driven by Cristie Manuwa, 65, of Torrance.

The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced dead at the scene.

Manuwa was take to Kern Medical with major injuries.