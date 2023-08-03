The West Side Health Care District will hold a special meeting on Monday to conduct a public hearing on how to divide the district into five wards.
The hearing will be held at 2 p.m. in the district offices, 119 Adkisson Way.
The district board voted unanimously last week to accede to a demand letter sent on behalf of the Dolores Huerta Foundation change the way it elects its five directors.
Previously, they were elected at large, meaning they only had to be registered voters living within the district.
Now the entire district will be divided to five wards with only residents of each ward being able seek election to represent the area they live in.
In addition to seeking public input on the best way to draw the new boundaries, the district will also see a presentation from National Demographics Corporation on the process of drawing the boundaries.
