The Kern County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously (5 – 0) during Closed Session on Tuesday, June 20, 2023, to appoint James Zervis as Kern County’s next Chief Administrative Officer, effective August 5, 2023.
“I’m humbled at the opportunity to serve our community in this capacity and look forward to continuing our Board’s objective of moving Kern County forward,” said Zervis.
Zervis was previously appointed on March 16, 2020, to the role of Kern County’s Chief Operations Officer by outgoing Chief Administrative Officer, Ryan J. Alsop.
Within this position, Mr. Zervis has been responsible for assisting Mr. Alsop in overseeing all operational functions of the Administrative Office, including general operations and functions of County government, Budget and Finance, Policy and Legislative Affairs, Compliance and Accountability, Human Resources, General Services, Information Technology, and Economic and Workforce Development, among other functions. Zervis has also worked across all County departments to implement various policy and strategic initiatives.
“The County is in fantastic hands under the leadership of Zervis, and I couldn’t be more confident in our decision to appoint him as Kern County’s next Chief Administrative Officer,” said Third District Supervisor and Chairman of the Board, Jeff Flores. “He will continue the steadfast leadership of his predecessor Mr. Alsop, who we wish the very best in his next chapter.”
Before his appointment as the County’s Chief Operations Officer, Zervis served as the Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer, and Interim City Manager for the City of Shafter from 2011 to 2020, and in various executive level positions, including as City Manager, with the City of Wasco between 2009 and 2011. During this time, he sat on several regional and statewide boards and commissions related to local government and governmental finance.
Prior to being in public service, Mr. Zervis worked in a variety of financial positions in the private sector, most recently, as the Chief Financial Officer for ACX Pacific Northwest, Inc., a large agricultural processor and exporter.
He is also currently an occasional part-time lecturer with the school of Business and Public Administration at California State University Bakersfield.
HE received a bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Central Washington University and earned a master’s degree in Business Administration from the University of Phoenix. Zervis is a Certified Public Accountant, Certified Managerial Accountant, Chartered Global Management
