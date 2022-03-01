July 7, 1938 – February 19, 2022
On February 19th, Alta Harp passed away peacefully surrounded by her husband and children. Alta was the mother of two, grandma of five, a GG to five, but to so many she became a surrogate mother or grandma. She was a “special person” in many different lives throughout her years and was a champion in the lives of many children and teenagers. She was always an ear that would listen, had encouraging words to share and her days were filled praying for those that were a part of her life.
She will be lovingly missed and remembered by her husband of 64 years, Charles Harp, children Cheryl (Gary) Leaf, Jason (Alison) Harp, grandchildren Shannon (Ronnie) Lemen, Jamie (Marley) Leaf, Ian (Andrea) Harp, Emily (Jeremy) Shelton, and Sidney, and her great grandchildren Emma, Josiah and Harper Lemen, Charlotte Leaf, and Christian Harp. Her sisters Carol Hudson, Joy (Ted) Burgess, Pamela (Jim) Mitchell, Brenda (Joey) Haney and brothers Keith (Charlene) Ray and Glen Harp. She will be lovingly missed and remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and lifelong friends.
Please join our family as we celebrate a life well lived with a Celebration of Life on March 5th at 11 am at Taft First Assembly of God (314 Asher Ave) with luncheon following. A viewing will be held at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home on March 4th from 10:00am to 12:00pm.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.