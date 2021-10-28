Alvin Leon White Sr. known as Al, was born January 25, 1934 in Bristow, Oklahoma to Otis and Lola White. He spent most of his childhood living in Colorado before moving to California. He joined the Navy in 1952 until 1956, stationed at Port Hueneme Naval Base in Oxnard, California.
After serving in the Navy he moved to Taft, California where he worked for Walt's TV for 17 years, then worked for Getty Texaco for 20 years.
He was married to Margie Brashier before her death in 2009. Al has many interests including panning for gold, camping, fishing, water skiing, dancing, all cowboy tv shows, and loved spending time with family and friends.
Al is survived by his children Timothy (Tanna) White, Crystal (Randy) Johnson, Kenny (Kathy) White and Terri Brashier Hamilton. He has 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Al is also survived by his sisters Maxine Horton and Mildred Criner and a special friend, Wanda Reilly.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, son Alvin Leon White Jr., grandson Timothy Preston White Jr. and sister Jean Elom.
There will be a graveside service for family and friends Monday, November 1st at 10:00AM at Shafter Memorial Park.
