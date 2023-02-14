Alyeen Hawkins

Alyeen was born on March 1, 1939 in Snyder, Texas to Raymond and Lucille Wise. She moved to Taft in 1942. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 44 years, George Hawkins, her brothers Raymond Bill, Walter, Lloyd and Joe Wise, her sister Vera Morrow and son in law Darrell Wilson. She is survived by her sisters Evelyn Rout of Texas, Marilyn and Sparkey Watts of Ukiah, Ca. Her brothers Carl Wise and Jimmy Wise of Bakersfield. Her two sons Rick and Janet Hawkins, and Mike and Cindy Hawkins of Taft and her daughter Lanette Wilson also of Taft. Her grandchildren Greg and Hennie Hawkins of Taft, Missy and Ken Petty of Gillette WY, Tiffany of Bakersfield, Jenny, Ernie and Alysson Linder of Idaho, Kadiah and Aaron Waldrop of Taft, Jen and Mike Veirs of Santa Clarita, Tiffany and Tim Cummins of Belton Missouri and five Great-grandchildren. She enjoyed spending time with her family and working on quilts. A Viewing will be held on Thursday, March 2nd from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Erickson & Brown Funeral Home on 501 Lucard St. with Graveside services on Friday, March 3rd at 11:00am at the West Side District Cemetery 440 Bob Hampton Rd.
