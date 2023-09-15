Adding to the firepower of Taft College Women’s Basketball team is Alizah Lara of Nixon, Nevada. Using his national network, TC’s Head Coach Romeo Lagmay, Jr. was able to get a commitment from Pyramid Lake’s High School standout point guard.
Coach Lagmay was thrilled about his recent commitment, “I am blessed to have been in this business for over two decades collegiately, and with that comes nationwide connections. Well, one of those connections in Coach James Kelley out of the midwest, sent me a very talented player in Alizah. She is what we coaches call a pure point guard. Her IQ for the game is impeccable. Short in stature, but dynamic in so many ways. She can pass, shoot, rebound and has the decision-making skills of a coach. I’m glad she’ll be representing Cougar Country.”
Lara averaged 9.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3 steals, and 5 rebounds. Aside from her productive all-around statistics, Lara was named Honorable Mention in 2020, Co-MVP in 2022, and eventually escalated into the 2023 Player of the Year in the Western Northern League. Not only do her individual accolades speak volumes, but being part of a successful team is another feat. Pyramid High School was crowned Nevada’s 2023 1A State Champions and 1A Western Regional Champs. In 2022, the Lakers lost in the State Finals, but the following year they returned to the finals as a winner. Historically, the last time Pyramid Lake won a girl’s State title was in 1981. With much respect, Alizah and her teammates were able to accomplish that championship again honoring those in the past.
Pyramid High School Girl’s Head Basketball Coach Ray Charles praised his former player, “Alizah is a pass first point guard. Her tenacious spirit on the court is such a positive for her and her teammates. Her commitment was all her looking for a place she could play. We started her recruitment, but she picked it up and chose to attend Taft. I am so proud of her desire to play college basketball and continue her education. Go Alizah!”
Alizah expressed her commitment as well, “I chose to commit to Taft college because I had the opportunity to continue my education and athletics.”
This is Lagmay’s 12th player added to the roster for the upcoming 2023-2024 season.
