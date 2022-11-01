Barbara Ann Hukill was born to Dortha Cunningham and Ivy Benson on February 7th, 1945, in Paris, Arkansas. She left for her heavenly home on October 29th, 2022. Barbara was preceded in death by two brothers, two sisters, one grandson, one great great grandson, and her loving husband of over 30 years. She was survived by her three daughters, one son, nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, one great great grandchild, two sisters, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
In her younger years, Barbara could be seen working as a waitress in a wide array of businesses such as the Tumbleweed Cafe, Safeway, the Bowling Alley, Hauns, and The Chicken of Oz. She also bartended at the Moose Lodge for many years.
When she could no longer work, she found enjoyment in her scheduled television shows: The Price is Right and Soap Operas. If you caught her yelling at the television you knew someone made a bad bid on the show. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren and her dog, as well as a few of the many individuals who love and miss her.
A Celebration of Life will be held at The Ford City Church of Christ (416 Monroe Street), on November 5th, at 11:00 A.M.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Lori Family Mortuary.
