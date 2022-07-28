(Barbara) Diane Mitchell was born in Taft, California, on February 29, 1936, and passed away in Seattle, WA on June 13, 2022.
Diane held a variety of positions throughout her work career, the most treasured of which was as a quality engineer for Hughes Aircraft. She moved from southern California to the Pacific Northwest over 30 years ago after falling in love with the mountains, Puget Sound, and pleasant climate.
Her passions included traveling, appreciating a wide range of music, rooting for the Seahawks or Mariners, watching classic movies, and cherishing her beloved four-legged companions. She was preceded in death by her brother, William, and sister, Jeanne. She leaves a hole in the hearts of many friends who will miss her sense of humor and compassionate ways.
