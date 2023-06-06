1944 - 2023
Barbara Jean Gates passed away on May 28, 2023 in Bakersfield, CA at the age of 79 years old.
She was born on January 17, 1944 in Three Rivers, Michigan.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Daniel Hiram Etherington and Beatrice Marie Etherington; her sister, Sally Leister; her daughter, Victoria Negrete; her grandson, Joseph Sanchez, and two husbands, Pedro Ortiz Negrete and Herbert Dale Gates.
She is survived by her brother, George Etherington and wife, Lynn Etherington; her sister, Jeanette Captain and husband, Roger Captain; Her kids, Teresa Farmer, Brenda Negrete, Christina Sanchez and husband, Joe Sanchez, Pedro Wayne Negrete, Beatrice Negrete, Herbert Gates Jr, and Wendy Bullard and husband, Jerrod Bullard. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.
Barbara enjoyed being around family and loved ones. She loved getting together with family and friends to enjoy a good card game, board game, or dice. She loved going to sporting events. She attended every game she could for all her kids and grandkids. She moved to California when she was 17 and ended up in Los Angeles. She was there until 1985 and then moved to the Taft area. She worked for Mercy Westside Hospital for many years, and retired when they closed in 2003. She was known as Granny, even her kids called her Granny.
Viewing will be held on June 8, 2023 at 4pm-8pm at the Westside Believers
Fellowship, 101 CA-33 Taft, CA 93268.
Graveside Services will be on June 9, 2023 at 10am at the West Side District Cemetery, 440 E. Cedar Street, Taft, CA 93268.
Celebration of Life to follow at the Westside Recreation and Park, 500 Cascade PI., Taft, CA 93268.
