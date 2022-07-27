Barbara Mae Norred passed July 19, 2022 at Arroyo Grande Hospital, just 8 days shy of her 90th birthday. Barbara was born in Lemoore, CA to Homer and Myra Medley July 27, 1932. She was the oldest of two daughters. In 1949, she married Richard Edward Norred and together they had three children. Richard preceded her in death July 1, 2018 after more than 69 years of marriage. She is survived by daughters C. Lynn McGill (Bob) of Nipomo and Janet Gunter (Wyllie) of Bakersfield. Son Dale predeceased both parents in 2015. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren and numerous step grandchildren as well as her younger sister, Ellen Medley of Porterville.
Barbara and Richard lived in Lindsay and San Bernardino before the family moved to Taft in 1966 where they remained until 1999. During their years in Taft, Barbara was long time organist for First Baptist Church of Taft and a talented seamstress. When they left Taft, they moved to the Salton Sea area where they enjoyed many of their retirement years before finally relocating to Santa Maria to be closer to daughter Lynn in their final years. Barbara continued to sew up until recently, with her latest passion being the stuffed “critters” that she made and donated to all the grandkids and also to a local headstart childcare facility.
Arrangements are with Neptune Society and she will be reunited with Richard at the National Cemetery in Riverside, CA.
