Ben passed away February 9, 2022 at 90 years old. Benjamin H. Thomas was born October 6, 1931 in Auburn, Nebraska to Benjamin and Zora Thomas. Ben was the fourth of six children born to Ben and Zora and raised in Brownville, Nebraska. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and grandson. Ben is survived by his wife of 68 years, Judy; his sons; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Before meeting Judy, Ben served in the United States Navy, stationed in Pearl Harbor, HI, during the Korean War.
Ben and Judy moved to California in 1956. This is where they raised two sons, Benny and Ricky, while enjoying trips hunting in California and Montana; spending time with friends and family in the Sierra Nevada mountains on motorcycles and horseback; and attending various functions for their sons, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, March 6, 2022 at 1:00pm at Hillcrest Memorial Park, 9101 Kern Canyon Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93306.
A joint celebration of life for Ben and his sister, Sheila, will be held on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 11am at Coronado Baptist Church, 516 Norris
Rd, Bakersfield, CA 93308.
