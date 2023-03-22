Betty Jo Sumner

1934 -2023
Betty Jo was born to C.l. and Ella Radebaugh on March 13, 1934 in Aroya, Colorado. Betty went to
heaven on March 17, 2023 in Bakersfield, California.
Betty Jo was married to Clifford Sumner on December 2, 1950. They were married for 37 years till
Cliff passed away in September of 1987.
Betty enjoyed reading and doing word searches. She loved going to church. Betty also loved her blingy clothes and jewelry. Her most precious treasure was her family.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and six brothers. Betty is survived by her children, Glenda and Rodger Stephens of Taft, Ca. and Rev. Tim and Kathy Sumner of Fresno, Ca. Her grandkids, Darla and BilI Eveland, Deanne and Dave Woods, Joshua and Chelsea Sumner, Austin and Meaghan Sumner and Bethany Sumner. Her great grandkids, Sean and Lizbeth Eveland, Kylee and Ryan Howell, Wyatt Sumner, Ella Sumner and Jace Sumner. Her great great grandchild, Carter Howell. Betty is also survived by her baby brother, Gene Radebaugh of Stigler, Oklahoma and her sister, Pat Litherland of Wichita, Kansas.
Graveside funeral services will be held at West Side District Cemetery in Taft on Friday, March 24, 2023 at 11:00AM.
