1943-2023
A funeral service is scheduled Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield CA for longtime Taft resident, Betty M. Slentz, 79. Betty was born to Jessy Lee and Mary Baker September 3, 1943 in Caldwell County, Texas. She passed away February 9, 2023 in Shafter. Betty graduated from Waco High School and Durham Business College in Waco. She met and married the love of her life Jack Slentz on June 19, 1965 while Jack was serving in the Air Force. They were married for 57 years. After retiring she enjoyed going to Pismo Beach. She also love spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jessy Lee and Mary Baker, her sisters and brother, Geneva, Margaret, Yvonne, and Granville “Buddy”, and a nephew Bill. She is survived by her husband, Jack Slentz of Taft, son, Lee Slentz of Taft, daughter and son in law, Jana and Wayne McElroy of Ely, NV, grandchildren, Michael Black of Taft, Krystal and Elijah Denton of Round Mountain,NV, great grandchildren, Blane McElroy, Victoria Black, Cambree, Delaney, and Emberly Denton, her nieces and nephews, Bonnie, David, Ronnie, Barbra Ann, Mark, and Paula, and many other family and friends. She will be missed by all that knew her. Betty will be interred at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, Arvin, CA on Friday February 24, 2023 at 10:45 AM.
