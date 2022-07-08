Former Taft resident, Bob Gage, passed away June 22, 2022 at the age of 93, in Tucson AZ. He was born in Huntsville, Arkansas on August 19, 1928 to the late Lyman and Winnie Gage. He and his twin brother, Bill, were the last of 7 children. The family moved to California when he was a young boy. He graduated from Delano High School in 1946 and joined the Air Force in 1948. He was stationed mostly in the Philippines where he was an MP and played on the base baseball team earning the nickname of “Galloping Gage”.
He married Doris Christopher in Delano in 1951. He worked for Pacific Airlines and was station manager in Stockton, CA prior to moving to Taft in 1966. Together with fellow serviceman and best friend Doyle Dillingham, they opened Taft Travel Service. While living in Taft he was active in the community, coaching little league, joining the Kiwanis Club, serving on the Westside Recreation Board, and coaching the high school girls’ tennis team. He and Doris were also fortunate enough to travel the world. After retirement, they moved to Arroyo Grande, CA and then to Green Valley, AZ. He was active in the senior community and played bocce ball whenever possible.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris (2020), and 4 siblings, Reed Gage, Louis Gage, Berniece Harwood Tallman, Bill Gage, He is survived by his 4 children, Beckie (Mark) Ready, David (Cindy) Gage, Doyle (Debra) Gage, and Bonnie (Marc) Oliver, sister Betty Kouklis and brother Jay Gage. He leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren who knew their loving grandfather as PapaBob.
A celebration of life with be held later this year in Tucson, AZ. In lieu of donations or flowers, please recall one of the many good stories about Bob.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.