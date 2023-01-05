Bob Redstone Jan 5, 2023 Jan 5, 2023 Updated 20 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bob Redstone Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 6/18/36-12/31/22 Mr. Redstone passed away peacefully at his apple ranch in See Cyn, San Luis Obispo on New Year’s Eve with his children at his side. Per his request there are no services scheduled. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest News CALM adds new wildlife care facility Woman takes plead deal in armed standoff with police Bob Redstone Taft Police activity for Jan. 1-2 Taft Police activity for Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 KARLEIGH ANN CRAIG Edward Frank Erlewine Jr. CHP targeting drunk drivers on New Years weekend Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesKARLEIGH ANN CRAIGEdward Frank Erlewine Jr.Bob RedstoneTaft Police activity for Dec. 26-27Dr. Stephen M. CasagrandeLaureli Ellen CryerWoman takes plead deal in armed standoff with policeDerek MorganNew traffic laws for 2023Taft Police activity for Dec. 31 - Jan. 1 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition Taft Midway Driller To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
