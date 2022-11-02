Bobby Ray Willingham, 84, of Stamps, AR passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Texarkana. He was born May 17, 1938 in Abilene, TX to the late Willie and Rosie Mae (Craib) Willingham. Mr. Willingham was a mechanic, truck driver and welder. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen Willingham, mothers, father, brothers, sisters and one son, Ray Willingham.
Survivors include two sons, Jimmy and Danny Willingham, five daughters and one son-in-law, Martha Willingham and husband, Terry Rodgers, Cathey Tate, Lisa Pasley, Laura Billings and Julie Pasley, four sisters, Ruby Dunn, Mary Lou Isenberg, Marty Tillman and Vivian Ayer, twenty grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
No services are scheduled at this time.
