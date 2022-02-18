Bonnie Lorraine Price, 79, of Taft, California, passed away on February 14th, 2022, after her courageous fight with Covid. Bonnie was born in Walker County, Texas, on December 27th, 1942, to George Frank Jenkins and Ida May Whittley. She met and married Ronald Doyle Price in 1972, in which they shared 49 1/2 years of marriage, and raised their family together. Bonnie was a loving and supportive mother to her 3 children, a wonderful grandmother, and an amazing wife to Ron. Bonnie enjoyed reading the Bible and attending her church. She was a faithful follower of God. Bonnie also loved sewing, crocheting, and gifting her lovingly handmade items to family and friends. She also enjoyed her plants, as she had a knack for growing anything green. Most of all, Bonnie loved being with her family and friends talking and sharing stories.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents, George and Ida May Jenkins; 3 brothers, Cliff, Dean, and Jimmy Jenkins; 2 sisters, Oma Lee, and Jean; and daughter, Lea Lorraine Price.
She is survived by her husband of 49 1/2 years, Ronald Doyle Price; son, Dale Garcia (wife Bobby); daughter, Rhonda Luttrell (husband Darryl); and granddaughter Kylie Haislip; as well as extended family.
Bonnie is and will be deeply missed by her family and friends, and all who knew her.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Bonnie at 12:00 P.M., on Friday, February 25th, 2022, at Lori Family Mortuary (1150 4th Street, Taft), with a small Graveside Service to follow at West Side Cemetery District (440 Bob Hampton Road, Taft). Reception will take place at her daughter's residence with food and family (11840 Brandy Street, Taft).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.