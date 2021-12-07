Taft Union High School's boys junior varsity basketball team had a tough outing at a tournament at Frontier High School last week.
The JV Cats went 0-3.
They played West and Frontier tough but had a tougher time with Garces.
The team opened with a 41-30 loss to West Friday.
"I thought we battled hard this game, but we missed too many easy shots closed to the basketball and didn't rebound quite as well as we could have," Coach Robert Lumsden said. "Turnovers hurt us in his game."
Jonnell Williams led the team in scoring with 10 points. Chase Phillips had 8, Marvin Cazares added 5, Jett Jorgensen hd 4 and Tristen Wade added 3.
Shooting and turnovers hurt the 'Cats in a 29-18 loss to Frontier.
"We played hard and I thought defensively we played a pretty good game," Lumsden said. "Offensively we have to cut down on turnovers and get ourselves better shots.
Ty Smith scored 8 points to lead Taft and Wade added 4 and Malachi Warren and Jorgensen had 3 each.
Garces used a press to smother Taft in the final game and won 43-15. Garces jumped out to a 23-4 lead after halftime after outscoring Taft 13-0 in the second period.
Josh Cundiff had 4 for the 'Cats, Ruben Lopez had 3 and Warren, Williams Jorgensen and Cazares had two each.
