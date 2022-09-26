November 20, 1981-August 8, 2022
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Bradley Flippen, 40, of Taft, California. Brad passed unexpectedly on August 8, 2022 in Salem, Oregon.
Brad was born in Taft, California on November 20, 1981 to Mike and Sheri Flippen. Growing up he attended the local schools in Taft. From a very young age Brad loved working on motorcycles and cars. This passion continued into adulthood. There was nothing he couldn’t fix. He also enjoyed riding dirt bikes in the foothills around Taft. Brad worked in the oilfields in Taft, worked for a sheetmetal union in Monterey County and worked construction in San Luis Obispo.
Brad is survived by his son Christopher Flippen of Taft, his mother Sheri Flippen of Taft, His father Mike Flippen of Oceano, his sister Lesli Jones, brother n law Kenny Jones and nieces Makenzi, Madison and Mayci Jones all of Prunedale California, and many Aunts, Uncles, and Cousins. Bradley will be greatly missed and never forgotten.
