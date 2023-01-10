October 5, 1970 – December 9, 2022
Brian Scott Pait Lowe, 52, passed away at his home in Bakersfield, California after a brief illness, on December 9, 2022. He was born on October 5, 1970, in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Brian was raised in Taft, California and attended local schools along with Taft College and WESTEC. He worked for over 20 years at the Taft Correctional Institution. Prior to TCI, he worked at Howard Supply for many years, also in Taft.
An avid 49’ers fan, Brian rarely missed a game--watching on TV, listening on the radio, streaming online, or sitting in the stands. “No jinx!” was his reply after discussing anything about ‘his 9’ers’. He even had a whole room at his home devoted to the team, collecting quite a bit of memorabilia over the years.
Although he tended to be somewhat introverted, around the right crowd, his extroverted side would come out, sharing a lot of laughter, jokes, and great stories. His close friends affectionately called him ‘Paity’.
Brian enjoyed spending time with his great friend/chosen brother Kirk Grantham and family. Always one to attend Kirk’s children’s sports and other activities, he loved being an ‘uncle’ to them.
Although Brian did not have any children, his two pups, Maggie and Josie brought a lot of joy to his life. His world, in recent years, revolved around them. From spoiling them with treats and toys, to making his home very dog friendly, he loved his pups.
Brian was the middle child of the family, quiet, got good grades and was very levelheaded. After he passed, his brother Mike quipped that Brian was the nicest one of the bunch—and we’ve heard many stories that support that statement.
Brian was proceeded in death by his dad Gale Lowe and his father Bob Pait. He is survived by his mom Carol Lowe of Taft, California; stepmother Brenda Pait of Fayetteville, North Carolina; sister Tina Cavazos of Longmont, Colorado; brother Mike Pait and wife Laney Pait of Conroe, Texas; brother Darrel Lowe and wife Liza Lowe of Lincoln, California; brother Chris Lowe of Bakersfield, California; brother Tim Pait and wife Elisabeth Pait of Fayetteville, North Carolina; brother Ryan Lowe and partner Heather Haynes of Ridgecrest, California; chosen brother Kirk Grantham and wife Becky Grantham of Bakersfield, California; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Special ‘Thank you’ to Angie Milner at Greenlawn Southwest for her care and concern in handling the arrangements for Brian.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, January 28, 2023, 11am at the Taft Petroleum Club, 450 Petroleum Club Road, Taft California. 49’ers attire is requested. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Brian’s honor to the 49ers Foundation or the American Lung Association.
