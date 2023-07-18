Bruce Arthur Holmes was born to Gordon and Josephine Holmes on October 22, 1940 and went to be with Jesus on June 28th, 2023.
Bruce grew up on a small oil lease outside of Maricopa where the family had a well servicing business and developed his love of the oil fields. He attended Maricopa School from kindergarten through high school where he lettered in football, basketball, and baseball.
After school, he worked various jobs in the oil fields such as pipe fitter, roustabout, operator, but well pulling was his favorite. He graduated from Fresno State University with a degree in electrical engineering but returned to well pulling afterwards. He owned and operated Western Production for 30+ years usually running the rig himself.
Bruce was one-of-a-kind, larger than life, and left a lasting impression on those he met. If you only ran across him once, you never forgot him. He had a big laugh, a huge heart, and a predilection to help those who were down and out regardless of where you came from or your past.
Bruce is survived by his brother Michael Holmes and brother Fred Holmes & wife Barbara; his son Brent Holmes; grandchildren Alexander Holmes & wife Ellen, Jennifer Mobus & husband Trayel, Nicholas Holmes & wife Sarah, and Elizabeth Holmes as well as his great-grandchildren Josephine, Logahn, Conner, Conrad, Madison, Maverick, Leonidas, and Averie.
An informal Memorial Service will be held Saturday, August 19,2023 at 10:30am at the Fort in Taft, Ca with a reception afterwards.
