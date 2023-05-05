Bruce Charles MacKinnon was born on June 5th, 1949 in New Westminster B.C., Canada. Parents were Charles and Alma MacKinnon. Bruce’s family moved to Taft from Canada in May of 1952 just before his third birthday. After graduating from Taft High School in 1967, Bruce went to Taft College for one year then went to work at Lunn’s Production. This was the start of a very meaningful career in the Petroleum Industry that he was dedicated to for 35 years.
Shortly after high school, Bruce was drafted into the Army (August 21, 1969) and then married his best friend and the love of his life, Connie Russell, on December 19, 1969. He was sent to Vietnam on January 31, 1970 and was honorably discharged on March 28, 1971 with an E-5, sergeant level ranking. He received an expert level qualification for the M-16 and was based in Qui Nhon where he served his time, in Vietnam, as a vehicle mechanic. Bruce was still not a U.S. citizen when he came home from Vietnam and felt it was important to go through the steps to do so. He proudly became a citizen of the United States on May 28, 1971.
When Bruce returned from Vietnam, he felt it was pertinent to continue his role of increasing his knowledge and skills in the Petroleum Industry. He transitioned from Lunn’s Production to Getty Oil in October of 1972. Getty Oil Company would later sell to Texaco and then to Chevron. He retired from Chevron in January of 2002, but continued his expertise and dedication for a couple of years working for a friend’s business, Gene Watson’s Construction.
Bruce was known for being born with a mechanically minded gift. There was almost nothing he couldn’t fix. His friends and family were his life’s blood. He was very proud of his son and of his daughter. Yet, words could not explain how blessed he also felt to have a wonderful daughter-in-law and son-in-law; and he thought his grandkids hung the moon. He would do anything for any of them at any time. They would not even have to ask. All of Bruce’s friends had great meaning and purpose to him. His friends were like family to him and such a part of who he was. He left one beloved and surviving sister and brother-in-law, Heather and Roger Stone, who he appreciated and cherished along with their sons Jerry and Justin Stone and their families. He enjoyed his retirement and loved to ride his Harley with a group of his close friends almost weekly. He was very fond of the group of guys he rode with.
Bruce was survived by his wife of 53 years, Connie Russell MacKinnon, his son Chuck MacKinnon and his wife Trena MacKinnon, his daughter Sandy MacKinnon-Walton and her husband Aaron Walton, his grandchildren Emma MacKinnon, Carson MacKinnon, and River MacKinnon-Walton, his sister Heather Stone, her husband Roger Stone and their son Justin Stone; his cousin Dan Kilpatrick and many more nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Bruce was preceded in death by his father and mother, his sister’s Hollie and Laurel, his brother Anthony, and his nephew Jerry Stone.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at the West Side District Cemetery, Taft, CA. www.Greenlawnfunerals.com
