(Wednesday) the Newsom Administration presented their budget before Assembly Budget Committee Sub 3 to give the High Speed Rail Authority another $526 million to spend on a failed project. The High Speed Rail Authority can no longer afford to build their route between Merced and Bakersfield; it is estimated to be between $10 and $12 billion in the hole according to last week’s project update. Assemblyman Vince Fong (R-Central Valley), Vice Chair of the Assembly Budget Committee, issued the following statement:
“The structurally flawed California High Speed Rail project continues to flounder – an absolute waste of taxpayer dollars. The Legislature should end the continuous funding to this project.
“Why is the state giving this failing project more than half a billion dollars when the state is facing more than $22.5 billion deficit?
“Voters were promised in 2008 that a $9 billion state investment would complete a high-speed rail that connects San Francisco and Los Angeles by 2020. The new project cost is approaching $128 billion.
“Taxpayers are getting fleeced. Facing out of control costs, delays and lower ridership projections, it is time for the Governor to stop this waste of taxpayer dollars.”
