Candice Holmquist

Candice Arlene Noble Spencer Holmquist, 68, passed away Friday, June 23rd, at her home in Taft, California, with family by her side. Candice was born on August 19, 1954 in Taft, California, to Charles Noble of Taft, California and Patricia Davidson of Woodburn, Oregon. She was married to Steven Spencer and had three children, Stephanie Carey, Nicole Wallen, and Scott Spencer. Throughout her life, Candice enjoyed collecting antiques, gardening, watching Daystar, and reading the book of the Lord. She was a devout Christian who prioritized putting Jesus first.
Candice is preceded in death by her father Charles Noble, her mother-in-law Marlene Brown, and her first husband Steven Kent Spencer. She is survived by her mother Patricia Davidson, her children: Stephanie Carey, Nicole Wallen & husband Adam Wallen, and Scott Spencer, her two brothers: Craig Noble and Chuck Noble, her stepsister Connie Wheat, her grandchildren: Brett Urioste & Jasmine Rodriguez, Allison Urioste & Jamie Gonzales, Jessica Urioste, Taylor Urioste & Eli Kindred, Eden and Billy Williams, Devin and Katelynn, Hailey, Joshua, and Alexander Wallen, Christian, Chaz, and Kadance Spencer and her great-grandchildren: Doc, Ivy, Bryson, Maison Adaline, Ziya, Lily, Madilynn,and Lukas.
Graveside services will be located at West Side Cemetery in Taft on July 7th, 2023, at 11:00 A.M.
