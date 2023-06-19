Carol Honeycutt passed from this life into the Kingdom of God to be with Jesus on June 14th after a yearlong battle with pancreatic cancer. Carol was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Curtis Honeycutt, and her adult children: Michelle (and Dennis) MacGregor, Curtis Junior (and Allyson) Honeycutt, Cindy (and Brian) Finck, Summer (and Dakota) Plunkett, Karl Honeycutt and Brandi Gerth. Additionally, Carol was survived by many foster children she cared for over the year. Carol would regularly brag on her grandchildren: Royce (and Hannah) MacGregor, Ryan MacGregor, Halie MacGregor, Destiny MacGregor, Ella Grace Macgregor, Kendra (and Hayden) Pentecost, Olivia Honeycutt, Garrison Finck, Mackenzie Finck, Hannah Finck, Cheyenne Morrison, Remington Morrison, Gabrielle Gerth. And Carol was blessed with one great grandchild, Eastyn Pentecost.
Carol was born in Taft California on November 1, 1944, to parents Fredrick and Mildred Braun. She is survived by all her siblings: Fred (and Mary Ellen) Braun, John (and Nancy) Braun, Donald (and June) Braun, Sally Olsen, Jimmy (and Lisa) Braun.
Carol married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Honeycutt, on June 22, 1963. The two were married just short of 60 years at the date of her passing. Together they were a true team whether they were raising children, taking care of others or renovating houses in Southern California.
As a young bride and mother, she worked for Pacific Bell Telephone in California, eventually working her way up to manager in the business department. She retired after 21 full years with the company. At her retirement party, people from all over the company expressed how intelligent and strong Carol was, but also full of grace.
After her retirement, Curt and Carol became foster parents for the next 26 years. Together they fostered over 150 children over 26 years, opening their home and loving many children in need. Carol was so moved by needs of foster children that she served as the Vice President of the Foster Parent Association for eight years. Carol believed in the work of foster parents so much that she opened a stand at the flea market to help other foster parents find and buy affordable and gently used clothing at a discounted price. This love and commitment to others turned into a bigger business with the opening of a shop called “Lots for Tots” with a fellow foster parent and dear friend, Mickey Harris, which they kept open for four years. Romans 8:28 was alive in all that Carol touched: And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to His purpose.
For the last ten years, Carol was an active member at Cookeville Nazarene Church where she served on the board. Carol also helped with decorating for events and funerals, cooking for the members, mopping floors, cleaning the fridge, doing laundry, counting, and as a Sunday School teacher. Everything that Carol touched was blessed and beautiful.
Carol truly had a servant’s heart. Whether it was raising her children, serving at church, serving the community, fostering multiple children, or walking alongside their birth parents. And anyone who knew Carol knew that she could not stay still for long, if she was not remodeling a home, working, raising children, or designing award winning yards, she was serving her community. But if you were to ask her about any of the work that she did, she would deny her accomplishments. Carol was incredibly humble because everything she did was for God’s glory.
Carol touched many people while here on earth and will continue to touch the hearts of many as they look back on their time with her.
His Lord said to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant. You have been faithful over a few things; I will make you ruler over many things. Enter into the joy of your Lord.” Matthew 25:23 NKJV
I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel. Maya Angelou
The family would like to thank Dr. Lori Thomas for her time with them over the last year. Her comfort and knowledge helped guide them through this process.
Services will be held at Cookeville Nazarene Chruch, 360 S Old Kentucky Road, Cookeville, TN 38501 on Saturday, June 24th at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations in Carol’s name to: Cookeville Nazarene Church, 360 S Old Kentucky Road, Cookeville, TN 38501. Please state Chair Fund on your checks. Or donate online directly on the church website or https://tithe.ly/give_new/www/#/tithely/give-one-time/1247080 , select benevolence, and add in the note Chair Fund: In Memory of Carol Honeycutt
