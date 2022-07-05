Carolyn Dupler Roberts Hosking passed from Bakersfield, CA to her heavenly home June 30, 2022. She was born September 2, 1940 on a farm in Comanche County, Oklahoma to Archie and Eula Dupler. After her junior year of high school, she married Harold Roberts who was stationed at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and moved to Taft in 1957. When she married Harold she gained two precious little girls, Linda and Judy Roberts. She loved and raised them as her own. After a long illness Harold died at home in March 1998. She married David “Harry” Hosking in November 1999.
Carolyn promised her parents that she would complete her education and attended Adult School at Taft College and received her high school diploma in 1958. In 1971, she began attending Taft College and graduated in 1973 with honors. Majoring in Finance she completed management courses at Pomona College in Claremont and the University of Colorado at Boulder.
Carolyn worked in the Credit Union industry for 25 years. In 1974 she began her career in Belridge, CA at Kernridge Federal Credit Union. She and Harold moved to Taft in 1982 where she accepted the position of President/CEO of Chevron Valley Credit Union. She was elected to the Board of Governors of Kern Chapter of California Credit Union League in 1984, a position she held until her retirement in 2000.
Carolyn had 25-years of service on the Taft College Board of Trustees, including eight years as Board President. She also served ten years on the Taft College Foundation Board. She was inducted into the Taft College Hall of Fame November 7, 2021. Her other community endeavors include serving as Chamber of Commerce Member and President. She oversaw the Taft Area Revolving Loan Program as well as the Economic Development Board. For 40 years, she was a member of Soroptimist International serving a term as President. In 2015 and 2019 she was Soroptimist Woman of the Year. She earned a special honor in 2008, being named 32nd Assembly District Woman of the Year. Taft Rotary named her Citizen of the Year in 2005. Carolyn served as Secretary/Treasurer and Brick Chairman of the Oil Worker Monument Committee, raising $2 million to construct this wonderful tribute to Taft’s Oil Industry.
Carolyn’s retirement years allowed for extensive travel with her family and friends. One of her favorite hobbies was caring for her plants and flowers. Her great granddaughter, Mady, added that Carolyn was an amazing artist and she cherishes the painting Grandma Carol gave her.
Carolyn was a person of strong faith and very active in the First Baptist Church of Taft. She served as Church Moderator for many years and was a member of the Trustee Board and Leadership Team. She especially enjoyed the Women in Progress group. One of her favorite Bible verses was Ephesians 2:8-10. “For it is by grace you have been saved, through faith–and this is not from yourselves, it is the gift of God- not by works, so that no one can boast. We are God’s handiwork created in Christ Jesus to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.” She had the assurance that when she drew her last breath here she would. be in the arms of Jesus.
Carolyn’s only biological child was killed in a car accident on December 31, 1981. But she was blessed to love and be loved by two blended families. From her first marriage she is survived by granddaughters Jennifer (Dan) Casner, Nichole (Konala) Davis, Danielle Willard and Amanda Willard. Eight great grandchildren and one great, great grandchild. From her second marriage she is survived by five children Debbie (Leland) Scott, Peggy Hosking, Kellie McDonald, David (Val) Hosking and Jennifer Clark. Twelve grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Virginia Dupler. She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, daughters Debra Roberts, Linda Willard, and Judy Aldana, sister Evelyn (Clifford) Hart, brothers Lester(Janice), Archie “Junior”(Billie) and Emmett.
Visitation and viewing will be from 4 to 7pm Thursday, July 7, 2022 at Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest, 2739 Panama Lane, Bakersfield. A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30 am Friday, July 8, 2022 at First Baptist Church, 220 North St., Taft.
In lieu of flowers consider making a donation to Soroptimist Int’l of Taft Critical Care, PO Box 333, Taft, CA 93268 or First Baptist Church Memorial Fund, 220 North St., Taft.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.