Carolyn Faye Perry, 73, Taft, 01/15/2023 in Bakersfield. Celebration of Life on Thursday, 1/26/23 at 11 A.M. at Westside Believers Fellowship, Taft, CA. Greenlawn Funeral Home Southwest.
