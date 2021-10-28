Carolyn Velene, at the age of 83 residing in Corona, California entered into the sunset of life on September 22, 2021.
Carolyn was born in Electra, Texas on February 26, 1938. She moved to Taft, California as a young girl and after high school married William Geissel.
Carolyn leaves behind...son, William Geissel Jr., Robert Geissel and daughter Jill (Geissel) Lake.
Grandchildren, Amanda Geissel, Lauren Geissel, Braiden Geissel, Samantha Geissel, Allison (Geissel) Guillen, Carson Lake, Cohl Lake, and 6 great grandchildren.
Carolyn lived life by a life a faith, enjoyed traveling, playing cards and always put the needs of others first before hers. Loved by many and will be missed by all.
No memorial services are schuled at this time.
Carolyn Velene....Lived a liftime of love and now in the arms of ANGELS.
