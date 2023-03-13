Chérie L. Flory was born to Russell and Evelyn “May” Fugate on October 25, 1942 in Compton, California. She passed away peacefully on February 16, 2023 in Bakersfield, California. She is preceded in death by her husband John whom she was married to for 43 years, her sister Denise Melugin and grandson Michael Washington.
She is survived by her four children, John (Julie) Flory of Fayetteville, AR; Eric (Laura) Flory of Bakersfield; Raéane (Jim) Frederick of Taft; Rochelle (Brett) Maddox of Derby Acres. Thirteen grandchildren, John (Jessica) Flory of Orting, WA, Dr. Sherrie Flory of Fayetteville, AR, Jesse Flory of Durango, CO; Jordan (Michael) Marcus of Bakersfield, Karyna (Tristen) Bandy of Bakersfield, Kristi (Calvin) Litten of Fallbrook, CA; Holly (Jared) Phillips of Taft, Courtney (Jim) Tassey of Derby Acres, Haly and Michelle Frederick of Vernal, UT; Miranda (Duane) Melton of Derby Acres, Tayvis (Cheyenne)Walters of St. Mary’s, OH, Cameron (Katie) Maddox of Derby Acres and 16 great grand-children, Ashlynn, John, Kylee Flory; Jace Marcus, Karson and Karter Bandy, Ainsley and Sutton Litten; Emily and Lauren Phillips, Marshall Jackson and Dominick Miles; Kaydence and Rylan Melton, Lily and Ashton Walters.
Chérie grew up in Compton, and met and married her husband John in 1961, they started their family in 1962. In 1970, they moved to Derby Acres where she remained until 2020 and moving to Heritage Park in Taft. Chérie loved to spend time with her family, and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She thoroughly enjoyed time spent with friends (”besties” Sandie and Pat) going to the coast, and especially Solvang. She loved music and dancing.
Chérie will be greatly missed by her family and all her friends she called family. The Flory family children wish to thank all of those that reached out with love and support during the time she was sick and the staff of Hoffman Hospice for their amazing care in her final days.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 18th at 12:00 noon at Heritage Park community room at 201 8th Street, Taft.
