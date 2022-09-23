The Taft District Chamber of Commerce has announced its candidate forum for the Nov. 8 general election will be held on Occ. 5 at 7 p.m., in the Oildorado Room of the Taft Transit Center, 550 Supply Row.
This forum has been designed for all the participating candidates in the upcoming contested elections to have a chance to speak to the community. The candidates will be asked questions exploring issues facing each group in our community:
Those asked to participate include City Council incumbents Josh Bryant and Ed Whiting and three challengers running for the two seats, Ryan Wade, Ron Waldrop, and Carlos Chavira.
The Taft City School District has two incumbents running, Les Clark, Jr. and Rene Bitzer Hill, with one challenger, James Carter, running to unseat an incumbent.
The West Kern Community College District (Taft College) has three incumbents running for their seat on the Board -- current Board President Dawn Cole, Board Secretary Michael Long, and Alisa Ramirez. Challengers include Mike Eveland and Jeremy Gregory.
Also of interest in this coming election is Measure Q which will ask citizens to choose whether to change the office of the Clerk of the City to an appointed position rather than an elected one, as it now stands. A presentation designed to explain the pros and cons of this issue will be presented at the Forum.
The public is invited to join the Chamber at the Oildorado Room for the Forum. Questions may be directed to Kathy or Chelsi at the Chamber at 661 765-2165.
