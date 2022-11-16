Charles Clarida, 64, passed away Friday, November 11, 2022 at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming with his daughter Laurie by his side. Mr. Clarida was a resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming for the past one month and former resident of Evanston, Wyoming and Taft, California.
He was born November 5, 1958 Oxnard, California; the son of Charles Roger Clarida and Mildred Vonnie Mercer.
Mr. Clarida attended schools in Taft, California.
He worked for General Production for twenty years as a Roustabout. Ill health forced his retirement in 2012.
Mr. Clarida enjoyed spending time with family and friends; watching football and being an avid Raiders Fan; going to the lake and riding 4-wheelers.
Survivors include four daughters,; Laurie Hartzell and husband Jed of Rock Springs, Wyoming Sarah Wise of Maricopa, California; Vonnie Collom and husband Daniel of Taft, California; Melissa Rowell of Virginia Beach, Virginia; one son, Charles Fowler of Maricopa, California; 13 grandchildren, Dylan Robbins; Natalie Robbins; Dylan Gordon; Rebecca Arnold; Bethany Wise; Rachel Wise; Issac Wise; Ethan Wise; Michael Howell; Conner Howell; Masen Howell; Raelinn Collom; Sofia Fowler; one great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Robbins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family respectfully requests donations be made in Charles’ memory to Cowboy Cares Home Health & Hospice, 2001 Dewar Drive, Suite 170, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901
Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted at 4:00 P.M. Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Depot Square, 920 Front Street, Evanston, Wyoming.
Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com
