Cheryl Elaine Krigbaum

“Shea”
1956 – 2023
Shea was born to Irvin and Nadine Wills on January 5, 1956 in Bakersfield and passed away at her home with family at her side on August 30, 2023 in Taft. She was raised in Maricopa and Taft, graduating from Taft Union High School. She worked at BARCO Shirt Factory along side her mother and aunt Phyllis, at our local JC Penney’s in the catalog department, and owned Mode O’ Day Dress Shop. Shea enjoyed spending time with her family, playing Farmville on Facebook, visiting Pismo Beach and the Casino at Tachi in Lemoore and Chumash in Santa Ynez. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin and Nadine Wills; her sister, Gayle Cloud; and her brothers, Cal, Rodney and Stanley. Her survivors include her husband, Gary Krigbaum; her step-children, Gary and Nancy Krigbaum and family and Angie and Travis Milner and family; several nieces and nephews and many other family members. She will be missed by all. The family will have a Private Celebration of Life in Shea’s memory. www.Greenlawnfunerals.com
