Christina Wise, 45 years old of Taft, CA passed away on June 22, 2023. Ms. Wise was preceded in death by her father Walter Wise and her brother Ronny. Her survivors include her mother, Theresa Wise, Grandmother, Joyce Morrow, her children Christy Barton, Kayley, and husband Riley Martinez-Fish, Matthew Barton and Cadence Abney, Her brother Jesse Wise and wife Amy, nephew Ronny Wise JR. and nieces Ashlynn Wise and Madison Wise, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Anyone who knew her will remember her smile, her laughter, and the love she had for her family. Sadly her journey has ended, but she is forever home. She will be dearly missed.
